JONESBOROUGH - Eric Lee Woodby, 52, Jonesborough passed away Thursday, February 24, 2022 at the residence of his mother. He was born May 21, 1969 in Johnson City. Eric was a graduate of Davey Crockett High School. He worked for Mullican Flooring for 17 years, Baxter Pharmaceuticals Company and Unaka Forrest Services. He loved to fish, loved to rock climb and camping. He attended Hopson Chapel Free Will Baptist Church and Woodby Hill Free Will Baptist Church. Eric was preceded in death by his father George Woodby who passed away December 29, 2015.
Survivors include his children: Samuel Adam Woodby and Wife Amanda Woodby and Sarah Silvers and husband Matthew C. Silvers. His mother: Edna Woodby. His Grandchildren: McKenna Woodby, Harper Woodby, Jackson Woodby, Garrott Woodby, Nathan Woodby, Leighton Woodby, Nicholas Woodby, Silas Silvers, Coraline Silvers and Briar Silvers. Many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, February 27,m 2022 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor Ricky Simerly. Interment will follow in the Whitehead Cemetery, Hampton. Active Pallbearers will be: Richard “Peanut” Barnett, Adam Woodby, Garrott Woodby, Nathan Woodby, Bill Barnett, Jerry Barnett and Richard Barnett. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Steve Franklin, Ronnie Hill, Junior Blevins, and Daney Simerly. We would like to thank Ballad Health Hospice and all the friends and family who have come by, visited, brought food and so much more. You are loved and appreciated. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel, 212 N. Main Street, Elizabethton is serving the Woodby family