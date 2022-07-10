ASHEVILLE, NC - Eric Laurilla of Asheville, NC and recently Unicoi, TN passed away in early June at the age of 58. He would love to be remembered for his tender heart and willingness to help a fellow person in need. His intellect and charm were inspiring, comforting, and just as baffling as his battle with addiction. His
addiction challenged him and ultimately took him from those who loved him. He left behind an unconditionally loving mother, Sandy (Rengel) Laurilla and father, Jim Laurilla (Unicoi, TN); sister Shelley (Brian) O’Malley (Marietta, GA); sister Kristen (JP) Aragon (Allen, TX); love of his life Lydia Fisher (Asheville, NC); and 3 nieces and 2 nephews. He was preceded in death by many of his Haywood Street family. There will be a memorial service for Eric at Haywood Street Congregation, 297 Haywood St., Asheville, NC 28801 on Sunday, July 31 at 12:00. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Haywood Street Congregation (www.Haywoodstreet.org).