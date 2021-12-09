JOHNSON CITY - Eric John Dinelli, 53 of Johnson City passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021 in the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born January 26, 1968 in Lautzenhusen, Germany but had lived in Washington County most of his life. Eric enjoyed drawing and art work. He was preceded in death by his father, Albert “Jack” Dinelli; his paternal grandparents, Albert and Helen Dinelli; his maternal grandparents, Cecil and Dean Correll and Bobby and Rozella Graybeal; also, a nephew, Travis Ramsey.
Survivors include his parents, Patricia and Jerry Graybeal; a son, Brandon Dinelli; his siblings, Brian Dinelli and Lesley, Jason Caudill, Paige Caudill, Will Graybeal and Katie and Joelle Pennington and Matt; nephews and nieces, Heather, Nick, Macee, Gracie, Taylor, Thor, Aiden, Reid and Sophie; great-nieces and nephews, Makayla, Chance, Savannah and Cassidy.
There will be a private family service held. The family would like to offer a special thank you to the 2800 ICU staff of the Johnson City Medical Center and a special thank you to Sarah.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Johnson City Downtown Day Center, 202 N. Fairview Avenue, Johnson City, TN 37604 or to One Acre Café, 603 W. Walnut Street, Johnson City, TN 37604.
