ELIZABETHTON - Emory L. “Jack” Little, age 96, of Elizabethton, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 in the Sycamore Shoals Hospital from complications of Covid-19. Mr. Little was a native of Carter County and a son of the late A.R. “Buck” Little and Lena Madge Hatcher Little. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brother and four sisters.
Mr. Little retired from North American Rayon Corporation following 47 years of service. He was a United States Army Veteran of World War II, having served in the South Pacific Theatre. Mr. Little was a member of Valley Forge Methodist Church but attended Calvary Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 74 years, Dorothy L.C. Little; his son and daughter-in-law, Lewis Berdell Little (Ann). Several nieces also survive.
Due to Covid-19, a private graveside service will be held at Happy Valley Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Emory and his family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton, Tennessee. Phone (423) 542-2232; obituary information line (423) 543-4917.