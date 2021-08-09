ELIZABETHTON - Emmert “Ray” Loveless, 68 of Elizabethton, TN went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, August 06, 2021, after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was the son of the late Tempie Loveless. He was a faithful member and deacon of Little Mountain Baptist Church, where he enjoyed playing bass guitar. He was a retired carpenter and owner of Loveless Cabinet Tops. He enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grandchildren and great grandchild.
In addition to his mother he was preceded in death by a brother, Leonard Loveless and dear brother in Christ, C. W. Snodgrass, Jr. Those left to cherish his memory is his wife of 50 years Brenda Franklin Loveless of the home. Daughters: Tina Cole (Tim Willis) of Unicoi, Kim Norris (Thomas) of Watauga, TN. Three Grandchildren Linsey Cole, Dalton Norris and Cheyenne Norris. One Great Grandchild: Blaiklyn Cole. Two sisters and one brother: Evelyn Stroud of Statesville, NC, Gaye Loveless of Elizbethton, Tn, Chrisley Jay Loveless of Gilbert, SC. Special brothers in-law and sisters-in-law: Phyllis and Kenny Perry. Sandra Walters (Jim), Rick Franklin (Vicky), Jerry and Susan Franklin, Steve and Marie Franklin, Nancy Samples, Roger and Debbie Franklin, and Judy Grier.
Many nieces and nephews survive.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 11, 2021 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Tyler Street and Rev. Derrick Hughes officiating. Interment will follow in the Loveless Cemetery with Mr. Gary Roe officiating. Active Pallbearers will be: Darren Lacy, Billy Taylor, Phillip Ellis, Dwayne Stroud, Danny Jumer, Dalton Norris and Lindsey Cole. Honorary Pallbearers will be Bill Shoun, Frank Ellis, Steve Whitehead, Rick Hubbard, Ricky Woodby, David Perry, Lee Birchfield and Don Wilson. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to Dr. David Perry, Dr. Jeff Farrow, Dr. William Clever, Dr. Chakralorty and all the visits, meals, calls and prayers from the many family and friends. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Loveless family