ELIZABETHTON - Emma Sue Malone Reed, age 86, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 31, 2022. Sue was born in Elizabethton, Tennessee to the late Webb H. Malone and Nora Phillips Malone. In addition to her parents, Sue was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Paul R. Reed in 2015; a sister, Clara Malone Batten.
After graduating from Elizabethton High School with the class of 1953, Sue lived in San Jose, California for 57 years where she made a career in banking and was of the Baptist faith. Sue also loved to spend time gardening and traveling with her husband.
Those left to cherish Sue’s memory include her niece, Elizabeth Reynolds of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; a nephew, David Reed of Cedar Hill, Tennessee; her great nephews, Wyatt (Naomi) Penrod and Logan Reynolds all of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; and her great great niece, Mackenzie Penrod of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Also surviving are Sue’s special friends, Dara Gouge King of Chattanooga, TN and Diane White of Elizabethton, TN.
A service to honor the life of Emma Sue Malone Reed will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Sunday, February 6, 2022 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton with Pastor Chris Hughes officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel prior to the service on Sunday.
The graveside services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Sue Reed’s memory to the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter, 135 Sycamore Shoals Drive, Elizabethton, TN 37643.
The Reed family has been entrusted to Tetrick Funeral Home, 211 North Riverside Drive, Elizabethton, TN 37644.