CATAWBA, VA - Emma Lowry, age 93, of Catawba, VA went to be with the Lord on December 30, 2020. She was born on December 19, 1927 to the late Jim and Verna Wilson Bingham. She retired from the Veteran’s Administration in 1996 as a Medical Transcriptionist. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. Her interests include music, flowers, outdoors and spending time with family.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Roy Lowry; siblings, Laura Lee Manning, Ethel Clark, Mary Manning and Hoyle Bingham. Those left to cherish her memories include her four children, Karen Woodby and husband Carmon, Stephen Lowry and wife Sherry, Patrick Lowry, Timothy Lowry; nine grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren also survive.
A funeral mass will be held Monday, January 04, 2021 at St Elizabeth Catholic Church in Elizabethton, TN at 11:00 A.M with Father Dennis Kress officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:30 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at the church.
The graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, January 05, 2021 at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Those who will be attending the graveside are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:50 A.M. on Tuesday.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 510 West C Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643.
Our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State's COVID guidelines.
