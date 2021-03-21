Emma Lee Shelton was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She left this world on March 19, 2021, at the age of 77 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Emma Lee often said she had a great life filled with love and treasured experiences. She was a 1982 ETSU graduate as a Dental Lab Technologist. This career was fitting for her as it allowed her to aid others see the beauty in themselves. She enjoyed camping, traveling, decorating and most of all spending time making memories with her family.
She is survived and cherished by the love of her life Wendell L. Shelton Sr., husband for over 55 years; son, Wendell L. Shelton Jr. and wife Janet; son; Michael S. Shelton and wife Nikki; grandchildren, Rebecca, Clay, Gabriella, Bayleigh, Justin and Ben; great grandchildren, Kaylyn and Gavin; siblings, Irene Harshbarger, Clarence Willis, Judy Elswick, Jerry Willis, Gary Willis, Darlene Davis, Roy Michael Willis, Nina Kay Corn and Debbie Davis.
She was preceded in death by her parents David F. and Estelle Willis; brother, Jack Willis and granddaughter, Gracie Shelton.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 25, 2021, from 5 to 7 pm at Tetrick Funeral Home, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City 36704, with a memorial service to celebrate her life at 7 P.M.
Our staff is committed to taking care of our families and guests we serve. We ask all guests and family members attending services to please bring and wear a mask, and observe all social distancing guidelines.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, (423) 610-7171, is honored to serve the Shelton family during this difficult time.