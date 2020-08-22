Emma Joan Hylton Miller, joined her husband in their heavenly home on Friday, August 21, 2020 at JCMC with her children by her side.
Mrs. Miller was the former director of the Jonesborough Senior Center and had an integral part in getting a new Senior Center for Jonesborough. She was very proud of the Senior Center and after her retirement she herself became a member and participated in the many activities provided, especially Scrabble. Mrs. Miller loved those seniors and the feeling was mutual.
Mrs. Miller was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Don Miller, parents Madge and Leroy Hylton and one brother, Jerry Hylton.
Left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Todd Miller, Jason (Kathy) Miller, one daughter, Vona (Danny) Curtis, 5 grandchildren Shane Malone, Jessica Curtis, Brandon Banks, Keeley Miller and Daniel Curtis. 4 great-grandchildren Nevaeh Blizzard, Isabella Banks, Cooper Banks and Nixon Blizzard, two sisters, Jean (Larry) Dunbar, Sarah Raby, one brother Wallace (Mary) Hylton and several nieces, nephews and cousins she adored.
Due to COVID-19 there won’t be a formal visitation but family and friends may stop by Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home to pay their respects from 9:00-4:00 on Monday, August 24, 2020 and other times at the residences. The family will have graveside services conducted by Mr. Wayne Curtis at Sevier Cemetery on August 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
Donations my be made to the Jonesborough Senior Center in memory to Mrs. Joan Miller.
