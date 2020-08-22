Emma Jean Renfro Fowler was born March 19 to the late Mary Coffie Renfro and Dewey Renfro. Emma Jean’s mother Mary raised her and her 7 siblings with a strong faith in God and unwavering love. She inherited her mother’s strong work ethic, faith and determination. Emma Jean was a Navy wife for 23 years living mostly along the Eastern Seaboard and Gulf of Mexico. After her husband’s retirement from the Navy they moved the family back to their original home town of Erwin in 1976. Shortly after, she began working for Texas Instruments/Siemens/Epic in Johnson City where she retired after 31 years of service. Emma Jean devoted her entire life to providing a loving home for her children and grandchildren to visit. She loved to read, travel and cook and was known for her amazing Chicken N Dumplings. She loved holidays, especially Christmas, preparing candies and wrapping gifts in anticipation of having her whole family home with her. Her greatest joy was being with her grandchildren. She took great pride in being their biggest fan in all of the sports and events they participated in throughout high school and college. She enjoyed watching the hummingbirds from her front porch. Every day with her was a precious gift we will cherish. We have been so blessed to have called her ours.
Emma Jean is preceded in death by her brothers; Arthur Renfro and J.C. Renfro: Sisters; Lucille Ray (Stuart), Virgie Freeman (Stanley) and Anna Mae Tittle (Ike): Brother-In-Law; Jim Tittle.
Emma Jean is survived by her husband of 65 years, John Scott Fowler, Erwin TN. Daughter’s; Teresa Hulbert and husband Mike (Orlando, FL), Carol Fowler (Erwin TN) and Cheryl Wright and husband Glenn (Erwin TN). Grandchildren; Justin Hulbert, Lexie Wright Doan (Jared), Trevor Hulbert and Taylor Wright. Sisters; Marie Tittle and Carolyn Haines (Tex), sister-in-law; Vivian Renfro. Several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family requests your prayers as they honor Emma Jean in a private ceremony at Evergreen Cemetery. Reverend Justin Ciralsky will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to either the Jean Fowler memorial account at Clinchfield Federal Credit Union for participation in purchasing her marker or in Emma Jean Fowler’s name to: Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Attn: Kellen Bridges, 109 S Northshore Drive #401, Knoxville, TN 37919. A link to JDRF for online donations to the T1D Squared team can be received by contacting a family member.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net <http://www.valleyfuneralhome.net> or on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Emma Jean Renfro Fowler through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.