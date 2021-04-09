Emma Jean Johnson, passed away Saturday March 27th in Jacksonville, Florida. Known as Jean to her friends and family, Emma Jean was born to Edna and Howard Smith, on October 30th 1936 in Richmond Virginia. Jean attended school at Elizabethton High, and later East Tennessee State where she earned an AA. She married her high school beau Nicky LeRoy Johnson in 1956 and they had two children, who traveled the country with her in the years Nicky was deployed with the Navy. Eventually settling in Maryland, Jean and Nicky enjoyed a great life together. Jean established a successful career in real estate and enjoyed following local politics. She loved spending time with her sister Helen Edens and brother in law Buddy Edens, with whom she was very close. Jean was a tenacious woman and an avid reader who will be remembered for her excellent crab cakes and great sense of humor. In 2017 Jean moved to Florida, where she spent four wonderful years closer to her family. She was a woman of faith and attended services at Celebration church in Jacksonville. Jean will be missed by her family and friends, especially by her son Ricky Johnson and his wife Brenda, her daughter Vickie Johnson, her grandchildren Craig and Hallie, and great grandson Grier, who survive her. The funeral will be held at Happy Valley Memorial Park in Johnson City, Tennessee on Saturday, April 10th at 11:00 am. Flowers can be sent to Happy Valley Memorial Saturday morning. In lieu of flowers, Jean would have appreciated any donations to the VA or other veteran organizations and a toast to her memory.