JOHNSON CITY - Emma Jean Holtsclaw, 86, Johnson City went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, April 18, 2021 in the Franklin Woods Community Hospital with her children at her side. She was a native and lifelong resident of Johnson City and was a daughter of the late Dave and Bertha Hopson Woodby. She was a member of Simerly Creek Believers Fellowship Church in Hampton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Maynard D. Holtsclaw in 1994; a brother, Paul Woodby and three sisters, Betty Kirk, Barbara Day and Peggy Davis.
Survivors include her children, Kathy Davis of Limestone, Steve Holtsclaw and wife, Loretta of Hampton, Jimmy Holtsclaw and wife, Laura of Hampton and Jackie Mottern and husband, Bobby of Johnson City; seven grandchildren, Scotty Davis, Annie Clawson, David Holtsclaw, Crystal Rush, Misty Hendrickson, Emily Holtsclaw and Brandon Mottern; several great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 PM Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at the Simerly Creek Believers Fellowship Church, 806 Simerly Creek Road, Hampton, TN 37658 with Pastor Jimmy Holtsclaw officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 5:00 PM until the service hour. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, April 22, 2021 in the Holtsclaw Family Cemetery, Hampton with Rev. Shane Waters officiating. Pallbearers will be Sean Smith, Brandon Mottern, David Holtsclaw, Scotty Davis, Charlie Hartley and Scotty Holtsclaw. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the church by 10:40 AM to go in procession to the cemetery.
