JOHNSON CITY - Emma Dalpiaz De Rosa, 70, of Johnson City, passed away following a short illness on Friday, July 2, 2021. She was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Joe and June Lockwood Dalpiaz.
Emma was a loving partner, mom, nana, sister and friend. She loved all animals especially, Rainbow and Star. Emma was extremely proud of her son and the work she has done with animal rescue out of her New York apartment where she placed over 1,300 animals into permanent homes.
Emma was also very proud of her work helping women and children who suffer from domestic abuse. She was a devoted New York Yankee fan.
Left to cherish Emma’s memory are her son, P.J. De Rosa (Tiffany); grandchildren, Anthony, Vincent and Gabriella De Rosa; her partner, Cheryl Tolliver; siblings, Joseph Dalpiaz (Colleen), Gene Dalpiaz (Bea), Angelo Dalpiaz (Dot) and June Dalpiaz Glantz, Emma’s identical twin sister; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and her dog, Sassy.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:45 p.m. Friday, July 9, 2021, in the Fireside Room at Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Graveside Service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the garden, Sermon on the Mount at 3:00 p.m. with family and friends officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Emma’s honor to an animal rescue or a women’s shelter for domestic abuse.
