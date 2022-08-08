JOHNSON CITY - Emma Cordelia Linker Pickel, age 96, of Johnson City, passed away at her home with her daughters at her side on Friday, August 5, 2022.
She was born in Mooresville, NC on May 22, 1926 to parents Samuel Lee and Eunice Sloop Linker.
JOHNSON CITY - Emma Cordelia Linker Pickel, age 96, of Johnson City, passed away at her home with her daughters at her side on Friday, August 5, 2022.
She was born in Mooresville, NC on May 22, 1926 to parents Samuel Lee and Eunice Sloop Linker.
The family later moved to Crossnore, NC where Emma was a 1944 graduate of Crossnore High School. She has lived in Johnson City since 1945. She worked at North American Corp. in Elizabethton until 1948 when she married Spencer Pickel and they built a life they loved together for 72 years.
Emma was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was always involved in the community and her church and loved sewing, crafts, and especially crocheting. She worked as Program Director for the Johnson City Senior Center for ten years until her retirement. Emma lived her life based on her strong faith. She was a member of Keystone Presbyterian Church, and later attended Shenandoah Presbyterian Church.
She is preceded in death by parents, Samuel and Eunice Linker; her brother, Eustace Sloop Linker; and nephew, Cliff Linker.
Those left to cherish her memory are: daughter Janet Pickel, of the home; daughter and son-in-law, Pat Donaldson and Dan Donaldson, with granddaughter Heather Donaldson, of Greeneville; granddaughter, Rachel Donaldson Denney and husband Jesse Denney with great grandchildren Evelyn Denney and Benjamin Denney of Johnson City; sister-in-law, Martha Pickel with nephew Mike Pickel, of Merritt Island, FL; sister-in-law Joyce Pickel Murray of Jonesborough; and sister-in-law Rita Linker with special niece Yvonne Linker Hall of Issaquah, WA.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff of Amedisys Hospice of Elizabethton and her amazing Care Team, Michelle Taylor, Sarah Steele, Rev. Steven Spell, Jerry Brown, and loving caregivers Anna Altland and Sylvia Barham. Thanks also to special friends and “crafting buddies” Teresa Oler and Cindy Northern who helped her continue her joy of creating things with her hands during the past few months.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Monte Vista Memorial Park with Rev. Steven Spell officiating. Family and friends are asked to gather at the graveside at 1:45 pm. Service will be livestreamed and available on the Morris-Baker Website under Emma’s tribute page.
In consideration of the current infection rate, please adhere to social distancing guidelines and wear an appropriate face covering for the duration of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Eustace Sloop Linker Scholarship Fund at Crossnore Communities for Children, PO Box 249, Crossnore, NC 28616-0249 or the Building Fund of Crossnore Presbyterian Church, PO Box 386, Crossnore, NC 28616.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Pickel family via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the family. (423) 282-1521
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.