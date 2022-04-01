JONESBOROUGH - Emily Taylor Brown, age 27, Jonesborough, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022, at her residence.
Emily was born in Washington County and the daughter of Bobby G. Brown Jr. (Kelly) and Kimberly Bennett Brown (Lenny).
She attended Antioch Baptist Church.
Emily had a love for t-shirts, singing karaoke, eating, spending time in the garage and with friends. Because, of Emily’s love of t-shirts, the family ask that you wear your favorite t-shirt to the funeral.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Everett Bennett and Dale Browning.
In addition to her parents, survivors include aunt DeeDee; cousin, Shannon Ward (B.J.); aunt & uncle, Samantha & Scott Bennett; grandparents, Peggy Bennett, Linda Browning, Bobby G. Brown, Sr. and Della Brown; and all the loves of Emily. She loved her dogs, Peyton, Toby and Sophie.
Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 PM, Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Pete Tackett officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM Sunday prior to the service.
Interment services will be conducted 1:00 PM, Monday, April 4, 2022, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
Condolences may be sent to the Brown family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821