ELIZABETHTON - Emily Grace Smith, 21, Elizabethton went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at her residence. She was a native of Johnson City and was a daughter of Douglas and Donna Willis Smith. Emily was a lifetime member of The Lighthouse for Jesus Church in Elizabethton. She was a hard worker and loved her job at Taco Bell. Emily’s favorite thing to do was drive to the beach and watch the sun rise over the ocean. She loved fishing and riding across the mountains. Emily loved her fur babies, Copper, Trixie, Eli and Scarlette. She had a heart of gold and a beautiful soul. Emily was loved by all and will be truly missed. She was preceded in death by a brother, Cody Smith; her maternal grandparents, Joseph and Mary Willis and her paternal grandparents, Floyd and Faith Smith; uncle Ray Willis and an aunt, Wanda Janette Boone.
Survivors include her parents, Douglas and Donna Willis Smith; two sisters, Julie Smith of Johnson City and Laura Sneyd of Elizabethton; a brother, Caleb Smith of Johnson City; nieces and nephews, Anastasia Smith, Alora Smith, Josiah Sneyd, Jonah Sneyd and Joseph Sneyd; several aunts, uncles and cousins; also, her church family.
Funeral services for Emily will be conducted at 6:00 PM Monday, May 22, 2023 at The Lighthouse for Jesus Church, 2680 Hwy 19-E, Elizabethton, TN with Pastor Bill Younce officiating. Music will be provided by the church singers. The family will receive friends at the church from 4:00 PM until the service hour. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Johnson City. Pallbearers will be selected from the family and friends. Everyone attending is asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 AM.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Smith family. 423-928-2245