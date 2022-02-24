Emily Cobble Wooten, 94 passed from this life on February 22nd with her daughter by her side holding her hand. Emily was born in Greene County, TN. and lived in the Mohawk Community until her High School Graduation. She attended East Tennessee State College before going to Washington D.C. working at the FBI central office doing finger print filing and clerking during the WWII era. She then had the opportunity to continue to serve her country by working at Oak Ridge National Laboratory in a secretarial capacity until 1952
After WWII Emily she fell in love with Paul Wooten and they were married in 1948. Their daughter Beverly was born 4 years later and they moved from Knoxville to Johnson City in 1958. They lived in Johnson City until they moved to their dream home and farm in Jonesborough, TN in the mid 1970’s and after Paul’s death she moved back to Johnson City to be close to her Daughter.
In the late 1960’s Emily went to work for the Washington County Court Clerk’s office where she worked for 20+ years, many people remember her writing their marriage license and registering new cars and issuing car tags.
She was a very talented seamstress making graduation dresses for many young ladies, and she made a beautiful Wedding Gown and the Bridesmaid’s dresses for Beverly and Steve’s wedding. Many people know her from her hobby of baking Sour Dough Bread and making Lime Pickles from Recipes from her Mother.
She was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church for over 64 years and was a member of the Susanne Wesley class.
She was proceeded in Death by her husband of 53 years, Paul Wooten, parents Burlen Cobble and Kate Stephens Cobble and brother Doyle Cobble.
She is survived by and shall always be loved and forever held close in our hearts by her Daughter Beverly Harris and her husband Steve. She was a wonderful Mom who was always there for us sharing her love and caring for us. We Love you Mom!
She was known by “Aunt Emily” by many nieces and nephews who she cherished and loved dearly. She cherished talking with her sister-in law who she loved so much Mary Cobble who still lives near the home place in Mohawk, TN.
To the wonderful caregivers of NHC Nursing Home: You showed so much love, compassion and care for Emily and her family. Each of you will forever be remembered and loved for all you did for her, those hugs and tears shared will never be forgotten. You were so special to her and she loved you so much!
Special Thanks To: Caris Hospice for the care given and comfort provided to her in the last days Emily was with us To: Jodie Ihfe Minister of First United Methodist Church for always being there for us in prayer and visitation we are so blessed to have you as our minister. To: Friends and family your prayers have lifted us up and helped us know how blessed she was to have you in her life.
The family will receive friends from 3pm to 5 pm Sunday afternoon February 27th at Tetrick Funeral Home, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City TN. Interment and Graveside service will be at 1 pm Monday Feb 28th at Mountain Home National Cemetery, and those attending will meet at the cemetery. Honorary pallbearers are Mike Butler, Fred Malone, Terry Cobble, Tim Cobble, Jeff Renfro, Mike Harris and Russell Ooten and Members of the Friendship Class of First Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring Street Johnson City TN. 37604
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at tetrickfuneralhome.com Tetrick Funeral Services is handling arrangements. 423-610-7171