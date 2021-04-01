ERWIN - Elwood Lyle, age 86, Erwin, passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021 at his home. He was a lifelong resident of Unicoi County and a son of the late Robert and Rebecca Jones Lyle.
Elwood was a Charter member of Fishery Community Church. He worked at Johnson City Interstate Foundry for 28 years and retired from Clinchfield Railroad after 16 years of service. He loved doing woodwork and spending time in his workshop, Elwood’s Sawdust and Shavings Shop. Prior to his stroke in 2016, he loved doing recitations at Fishery Church and other local churches and organizations. Elwood was loved by everyone who knew him and always had a story to tell or a memory to share. He left everyone that he met with a smile on their face.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers: Jack, Sye, Gene, Ned, Frank, and Leno Lyle; and sisters: Ruth Moyers, Kate Whitson, Grace Lyle, and Marie Whaley.
Elwood leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of sixty-three years, Brenda Seagroves Lyle; one son, Alan Lyle and wife, Tina; one daughter, Denise Lyle Hensley; two granddaughters; Paige Hensley Williams and husband, Brad, and Rebecca Lyle; one grandson, Adam Hensley; four great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, April 3, 2021 at the Fishery Community Church Cemetery. Reverend Bill Booth and Reverend Steve Rice will officiate. Pallbearers will be Adam Hensley, Brad Williams, Mark Peterson, Kevin Horton, and Dana Curafel. Honorary Pallbearers will be Richard Lyle, Larry Norris and Everette Allen. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:55 PM Saturday.
Due to Covid-19 please wear a facemask, and practice social distancing for the safety of the family and those attending.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to CRU Ministries for Alan and Tina Lyle at https://give.cru.org/0531823 or if you prefer to give by check, make it payable to "Cru” Please attach a note signifying that you would like your donation to go into the account, "Lyle at 0531823". Mail the check to Cru, Attn: Donations, 100 Lake Hart Drive, Orlando, FL 32832, or to Fishery Community Church 501 Fishery Community Church Rd, 501 Fishery Community Church Rd, Erwin, TN 37650, or the charity of your choice.
