BUTLER - Elwood A. Arnold, 89, Butler, passed away unexpectedly Monday, June 14, 2021 in the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. He was born July 29, 1931 in Butler to the late Eddie & Eliza Pleasant Arnold. In earlier years Elwood was a trucker. In 1971 he opened Arnolds Auto Sales. Elwood was a member and Deacon of Little Doe Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife: Doris Garrison Arnold who passed away December 20, 2006, by a sister: Bernice Matherly and four brothers: J.E., Park, James & Delmar Arnold. In his spare time, he loved to farm.
Survivors include his sons & daughters-in-law: Randy & Tina Arnold, Butler and Chuck & Becky Arnold, Gray. Two Grandchildren: Ryan Arnold and Hope Arnold. Two Great Grandchildren: Lillian Arnold and Isaiah Arnold. Several nieces & nephews. His special friends: Larry Mullins Howard Stout and Carter Isaacs.
There will be a service conducted at 2:30 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021 in the Mausoleum of Peace, Happy Valley Memorial Park with Pastor. Kreg Smith officiating. Entombment will follow the service. Active Pallbearers will be Deacons of Little Doe Baptist Church, family and friends. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the staff of the Inpatient Surgical Care unit of Sycamore Shoals Hospital. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel, 212 N. Main Street, Elizabethton is serving the Arnold family