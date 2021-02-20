JOHNSON CITY - Elva Cretsinger Hodges, 86, Johnson City passed away Friday, February 19, 2021 at the residence with her family at her side. She was a native and lifelong resident of Johnson City and was a daughter of the late James Paul Cretsinger and Buena Hale Cretsinger. She was a charter member of Cash Hollow Presbyterian Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by three brothers, Ronnie Cretsinger, Dan “Jack” Cretsinger and James Cretsinger; two sisters, Edna Woodward and Geraldine Metcalf.
Survivors include her children, Donald Lee Shealy and wife, Margie of Murfreesboro, Janice Buchanan and husband, Nat of Johnson City, Sissy Shipley and husband, Glen of Johnson City and Johnnie Lacey and husband, Carl of Johnson City; three sisters, Dolores Austin, Marie Crumley and Faye Cox and husband, Jimmy all of Johnson City; five grandchildren, Taffy Dugger, Faith Bishop, John Eddie Buchanan, Wesley Buchanan and Ryan Shipley; great-grandchildren, Caleb Jones, Gaston Dugger, Elizabeth Buchanan, “Bo” Buchanan, Samuel Buchanan and Jones Bishop; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Elva will be conducted at 7:00 PM Tuesday, February 23, 2021 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Chaplain Steven Spell officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until the service hour. Graveside service will be held 12:00 noon in the Monte Vista Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be selected from her family and friends. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 11:50 AM. For those attending these services you are asked to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
The family would like to give special thanks to Amedisys Hospice Group including Vanessa and Keith and to her CNA’s Shirley, Paula, Linda and Pam for the wonderful care they provided and to Chaplain Steven Spell for his visits, prayers and music for our mother.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Hodges family. 423-928-2245