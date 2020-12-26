GRAY - Elton H. Seagroves, of Gray, formerly of Unicoi, unexpectedly passed away at his home on Thursday, December 24, 2020. He was born in Georgia on June 28, 1948, but lived most of his life in Unicoi County. He worked at Nuclear Fuel Services in Erwin for 35 years and had many friends from there over the years. Elton loved gardening, especially growing tomatoes and dahlias. He loved mowing and fishing. He was an excellent basketball player in high school under Coach Zane Whitson at UCHS. He carried on his athletic skills, even as an adult, playing softball. He was especially known by many for hitting lots of home runs. He loved spending time with family and being a Poppy in his retirement.
He was the son of the late Bill and Marjorie Deaton Seagroves. He was preceded in death by his sister, Sylvia Osborne; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Paul and Bernice Hutchins; and sister-in-law, Estelle Hutchins.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, JoAnn Seagroves; his daughter Vickie Adams (Michael) of Gray; his son, Joe Seagroves (Laura) of Unicoi; his grandchildren, Rader and Makayla Gourley of Gray; his brother, Dennis Seagroves (Donna) of Erwin; his sisters, Brenda Lyle (Elwood) of Erwin and Barbara Fink of Johnson City; brother-in-law, Eddie Hutchins (Wendy) of Oklahoma; brother-in-law, James Hutchins (Sherri) of Erwin; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and family and friends.
A graveside service will be held to honor the life of Elton H. Seagroves at 3:00 pm on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, under the Mausoleum Portico of Evergreen Cemetery. Reverend Craig Shelton will officiate.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and in accordance with the Unicoi County Mask mandate, we respectfully request that anyone attending services please wear a mask or face covering at all times and observe all social distancing guidelines.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Elton H. Seagroves through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.