Elsie Monteza Lee Smalling died Thursday, September 2, 2021 at the age of 91.
The family will receive friends October 23, 2021 from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm at New Bethel Presbyterian Church, Piney Flats, Tennessee. A Celebration of Life will follow at 3:00 pm with the Reverend David Woody officiating. A graveside service will be held at New Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery following the service.
Due to circumstances with COVID-19, the family encourages everyone to wear a mask and observe social distancing.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.