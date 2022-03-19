GRAY - Elsie Marie Cable Buckingham, 84, of Gray passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022. Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Raven (Buck) Buckingham; parents, W.R. and Pauline Stout Cable; two sisters, Wilma Yap and Trilla Mottern; paternal grandparents William Millard and Sarah Ellen Davis Cable; and maternal grandparents John R. and Lillie Belle Gilliland Stout.
Left to honor her memory are two sons, Charles Raven Buckingham II and Timmy Lynn Buckingham (Cindy); three granddaughters, Makayla (Raven), Dakota and Taylor (Tim and Cindy); one brother, Lowell Cable; and sisters Theona Moorehouse, Joan Anderson (Ward), Connie Latner (Donnie) and Sherri Lawson (Tim); along with several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Marie was a graduate of Jonesborough High School and attended East Tennessee State University. Marie and Buck were married March 19, 1959. She was a long-distance operator for Southern Bell Telephone, a bookkeeper and teller for First People’s Bank, a bookkeeper and teller for Banking & Trust, and retired from ETSU’s Sherrod Library cataloguing department in technical services.
Marie was a member of Kingsport Church of Christ. She was very strong in her faith and in her love of family; her granddaughters were the light of her life. Her love of family spiked her interest in genealogy, a lifelong passion. She published her decades-long research of the Cable family in 2001; she dedicated it, in part, to her sons for enduring a cluttered dining room table for years and to Connie and Donnie Latner for their expertise and patience teaching Marie how to use a computer to make this voluminous work possible. The book has become a treasure, not only to her immediate family, but to many distant relatives who research their own families’ histories. For many years, she was instrumental in organizing the Cable Family Reunion in Cranberry, NC. Marie loved to cook and was an avid collector of recipes which she enthusiastically tried and shared with friends and family.
Family will receive visitors from 5:00-7:00 P.M. Monday, March 21, at Tetrick Funeral Home in Johnson City, followed by the funeral service at 7:00 P.M. officiated by Donnie Cable. Leslie Montgomery will lead congregational singing.
Burial will be at 12:00 P.M., Tuesday, March 22, at Monte Vista Memorial Park, Johnson City. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery no later than 11:50 A.M.
Pallbearers will be Donnie Ray Latner, Tim Lawson, Jerry Hicks, Daniel Jeter, Todd Bailey, Dana Barker, Cody Long and Eric Ottersbach.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Marie’s honor to Kingsport Church of Christ, P.O. Box 5554, Kingsport, TN 37663.
This obituary was lovingly written by the Buckingham Family.
