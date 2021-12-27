ERWIN - Elsie Mae (Lingerfelt) Hensley, age 92, of Erwin, passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Christian Care Center of Unicoi County. A native of Poplar, NC, Elsie is a daughter of the late Edward and Louella (Bennett) Lingerfelt. She was a member of Erwin Church of God and was formerly a Seamstress at Industrial Garment until her retirement. Elsie loved doing crafts, collecting Avon bottles and salt and pepper shakers. She loved working in her flowers and cooking for her family. In addition to her parents, Elsie is preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, William A. “Bill” Hensley; brothers and sisters: Ivan Lingerfelt, Kenneth Lingerfelt, Conley Lingerfelt, Delores Haun, Nancy Lingerfelt and Neita Lingerfelt; and son-in-law: Michael Rice.
Elsie Mae (Lingerfelt) Hensley leaves behind to cherish her memory: daughter: Gail Rice; son: Toney Hensley and wife, Cindy; numerous grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brothers: Wilbur Lingerfelt and wife, Mary, and Lawrence Lingerfelt and wife, Zelda; sister: Ann Schaffer; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to offer special thanks to staff of Christian Care Center of Unicoi County for their love and support.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Elsie Mae (Lingerfelt) Hensley in a funeral service to be held at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. Bishop John Edwards will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 5:00 pm and will continue until service time on Wednesday at Valley Funeral Home. A committal service will be held at 3:00 pm on Thursday, December 30, 2021 in Evergreen Cemetery. Those attending the committal service should meet at Valley Funeral Home by 2:30 PM on Thursday to go in procession to the cemetery. Serving as active pallbearers will be Kevin Lingerfelt, David Lingerfelt, Alan Rice, Marvin Rice, David Rice, Mike Harris and Gary Ollis. Honorary pallbearer will be Robert Corriveau.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Elsie’s name to Erwin Church of God’s Building Fund, 772 Rock Creek Road, Erwin, TN 37650.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwinThese arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Elsie Mae (Lingerfelt) Hensley through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.