ERWIN - Elouise Guinn Shell, age 91, Erwin, passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at the Center on Aging and Health. She is a daughter of the late Blaine and Zora Tilson Guinn.
Elouise was a lifelong resident of Unicoi County. She was a hairdresser at Kathrine’s and Elite Beauty Shops for over sixty years. Elouise was a member of Clear Branch Baptist Church. She enjoyed shopping and cooking for her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Lester C. Shell on December 14, 2009; two brothers: Dwight Guinn and James Howard Guinn; five sisters: Eva Martin, Kathleen Hoyle, Rita Hoyle, Dean Treadway, and Dot Corn.
Elouise leaves behind to cherish her memory, several nieces and nephews: numerous great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 11:30 AM Thursday, August 19, 2021, in the Evergreen Cemetery. Rev. Bill Ponder will officiate. Her nephews will serve as pallbearers. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 11:25 AM Thursday.
