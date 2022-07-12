ELIZABETHTON - Elma “Dean” Forbes, age 77, of Elizabethton, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Friday, June 24, 2022 at Hermitage Health Care of Elizabethton. Dean was born in Carter County, Tennessee on January 21, 1945 to the late John Robert Forbes and Annis Dove (Bea) Cable Forbes. In addition to her parents, Dean was also preceded in death by a sister, Thelma Forbes Frazier.
Dean was a graduate of Unaka High School and spent her career doing bookkeeping and other office work at Click Construction and Middleton Management. She was a member of Union Hill Free Will Baptist Church and enjoyed watching UT Football, genealogy, crocheting and gardening.
A graveside service to honor and celebrate the life of Elma Dean Forbes will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Monday, July 18, 2022 in the Forbes Cemetery (Peters Hollow Road) with Pastor Kenny Lethcoe officiating. Music will be under the direction of Dennis Laws.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the Forbes Cemetery (C/O Linda Peters) 139 Herman Peters Road, Elizabethton, TN 37643.
The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff of Hermitage Health Center and Amedysis Hospice of Elizabethton.
Words of comfort can be sent to the family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423) 542-2232 is honored to serve the family of Elma Dean Forbes.