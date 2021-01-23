UNICOI - Ellis Edward Murphy, age 83, of Unicoi, passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at the Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Huntdale, NC, Ellis is a son of the late Edward Wesley and Dorothy (Tipton) Murphy. Mr. Murphy was a member of the Church of the Brethren, where he faithfully served as Deacon. He was a Teacher, Coach and Principal. His career included Norview High School and Booker T. Washington Academy, both in Norfolk, VA, as well as his many years at Unicoi County High School. But the titles he was most proud of were Loving Husband of 57 years, Loving Brother, and Mentor to so many young people. He was also an avid golfer. In addition to his parents, Ellis is preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Wright; brother-in-law, Gary Wright; and special friend, Wayne Whitson; father-in-law and mother –in law, JK and Pansy Shelley.
Ellis Edward Murphy leaves behind to cherish his memory:
Wife of 57 years: Doris Murphy; Sister: Karen Murphy; Special cousin: Eddie Tipton; Brothers-in-law: Odie Barnett, Bill Shelley; Special nephew: Kevin Barnett; Special niece: Pam Willis; Longtime friends;
Old golf buddies; Faculty and Staff of Unicoi County High School.
The family would like to offer special thanks to their friends and family who have been so supportive during this difficult time.
The family will attend a private graveside service. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ellis’ name to Unicoi County High School or to the charity of your choice.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and for the health and safety of our guests and staff, we respectfully request that all who attend the services wear a mask or face covering and observe all social distancing guidelines.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin.