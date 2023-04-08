“Well done, good and faithful servant: thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will set thee over many things; enter thou into the joy of thy Lord!”
Ellen Wiley Sells, 90, previous resident of Johnson City, entered into glory on April 4,2023, after a lengthy illness.
Ellen grew up in Johnson City and graduated from Science Hill High School where she served as an Army ROTC sponsor. She met “Sam R.”, the love of her life, in high school and was chosen as his Sponsor. After attending East Tennessee State College, she married and moved to Fort Smith, Arkansas while her husband was stationed in the military.
She was a founding member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Johnson City and formerly a member of First Presbyterian Church, Johnson City. She was very active in her church and served as a Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School leader and Circle member. Ellen and her husband were very active in the building of the new Westminster church. She was a former president of the Johnson City Christian Women’s Club and was later a speaker for the organization. She was a room mother at North Side Elementary School and a Cub Scout Den leader. She was also a founding member of the Bridge Club of America.
Ellen was preceded in death by her husband Sam R. Sells, II; parents Virginia Walker Wiley and William Arthur Wiley; son Wiley Hayward Sells; and brother William Arthur Wiley, Jr.
Survivors include her children Sam R. Sells, III and wife Vicki Vaughan Sells of Nashville, TN; Elizabeth Pemberton Callan Sells of Knoxville, TN; David Milligan Sells, Knoxville, TN; four grandchildren: Stephen Walker Sells and wife Annie of Chattanooga, TN; Matthew Vaughan Sells and wife Chelsea of New York City, NY; Wiley Hayward Sells, Jr. of Knoxville; Lauren Elizabeth Sells of Knoxville; one great-grandson; and special cousin Mary Charles Wilson of Charlotte, NC.
The family would like to especially thank the nurses and staff at NHC Healthcare and her many caregivers in both Nashville and Johnson City for their loving care and support.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 3:00 PM at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Johnson City with Rev. James Richter officiating and special music by Kelly Smith McClanahan. A reception will follow at the church. The family interment will occur on Saturday at 12:00 PM at the Monte Vista Cemetery before the service. Honorary pallbearers include former members of her College Sunday School Class at First Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2343 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City, TN, 37604.