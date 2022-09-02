HAMPTON - Ellen Whitehead Stout, 83, Hampton, went Home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 with her six girls by her side. She was born in Dennis cove on June 02, 1939 to the late John H. and Bessie Townsend Whitehead. She was a homemaker and a charter member of Braemar Baptist Church. She was an excellent cook, not only cooking for her family, but also any neighborhood children that happened to be in her house around mealtime. She was well known by the community of her cooking ability. She was also preceded in death by a son Andy Stout, two son-in-laws: Larry Blevins and Jerry Stout, one daughter-in-law, Sharon Stout, one great grandson, her siblings: Ernest, Bynum, Cordia, Stewart, Mack, Christine, Lee, and Sam. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
She leaves behind a loving husband of 67 years, Herman Stout. Also, left to cherish her memory are her children: Charlotte Sue Ellison (Ted), Margie Guinn (Rick), Amy Lyons (James), Roger Stout (Sandy), Lisa Stout, Abby Taylor, and Tina Adkins (Danny); 15 Grandchildren and 22 Great Grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services for Ellen will be Conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 4, 2022 at Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. David Montgomery officiating. Interment will be in the Morton-Cave Hill Cemetery. Active Pallbearers will be Grandsons: Patrick, Joey and Timmy Guinn, Johnny, Brandon and Charles Stout, Justin Adkins and Clay Stout. Honorary Pallbearers will be her Granddaughters, Nieces and Nephews, Jean Banner, Geraldine Banner and Pearl Trivette. The family would like to thank Karen Stout Matherly for all the Sunday Suppers, Debbie Townson and Sunset Freewill Baptist Church, Angie Oliver, Teresa Hinkle, Larry Hicks, Warren Price, and Jess Bailey. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home prior to the service. Friends may also visit with the family at the residence. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website www.memorialfcelizabethton.com
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Stout family.