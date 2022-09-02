HAMPTON - Ellen Whitehead Stout, 83, Hampton, went Home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 with her six girls by her side. She was born in Dennis cove on June 02, 1939 to the late John H. and Bessie Townsend Whitehead. She was a homemaker and a charter member of Braemar Baptist Church. She was an excellent cook, not only cooking for her family, but also any neighborhood children that happened to be in her house around mealtime. She was well known by the community of her cooking ability. She was also preceded in death by a son Andy Stout, two son-in-laws: Larry Blevins and Jerry Stout, one daughter-in-law, Sharon Stout, one great grandson, her siblings: Ernest, Bynum, Cordia, Stewart, Mack, Christine, Lee, and Sam. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

She leaves behind a loving husband of 67 years, Herman Stout. Also, left to cherish her memory are her children: Charlotte Sue Ellison (Ted), Margie Guinn (Rick), Amy Lyons (James), Roger Stout (Sandy), Lisa Stout, Abby Taylor, and Tina Adkins (Danny); 15 Grandchildren and 22 Great Grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

