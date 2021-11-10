JOHNSON CITY - Ella Sue Miller Huff, 94, Johnson City passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2021 in the NHC Health Care Center of Johnson City. She was a native of Johnson City and was a daughter of the late Dean Miller and Clara Way Miller. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Huff; a son, Donnie Huff; a grandson, Jamie Huff and three brothers, W.A. Miller, Roy Miller and Herman Miller.
Mrs. Huff is survived by a great-grandson, Cameron Huff Stevens; a great-granddaughter, Rose Huff Stevens and many nieces and nephews.
Per her request there will be no formal services. Mrs. Huff will be laid to rest in Roselawn Memory Gardens.
