ELIZABETHTON - Ella Pauline Buckles, age 91 of Elizabethton, Tennessee passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022, at Hillview Nursing Home. Ella was born October 13, 1930, to the late John and Eliza Jane (Williams) Weaver. In addition to her parents, Ella was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, U.G. Buckles; a daughter, Sheila D. Wilson; two brothers, Herman Weaver and James Weaver; two sisters, Nora Hurley and Hallie Hardin; two nephews, Jerry Weaver and Norman D. Weaver; and one niece, Carol Ledford.
Pauline was a hardworking, Christian woman who was deeply devoted to her family. She loved socializing and cooking homemade meals. Pauline was a member of Blue Springs Christian Church of Elizabethton and loved her church and her church family. Pauline enjoyed gardening, canning and sewing.
Those left to cherish her memory include a daughter Sharon Oliver and husband Terry of Elizabethton; her granddaughters Melanie Reid and husband Everett of Elizabethton, Regina Oliver of Ohio; a grandson, Jason Wilson and wife Lacey; her great granddaughters, Sophia Wilson and Abigail Wilson; her nephew, Ted Weaver and wife Janet; a great niece, Melissa Frazier and her family; her special friends, Emma Pierce, Dorothy Wilson and Ruthie Mitchell; her special fur baby, Bodhi; several other family members, friends, nieces, nephews, cousins and church family will miss her very much.
A service to celebrate the life of Ella Pauline Buckles will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Friday, June 3, 2022, in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton with Mr. Richard Thomason, minister, officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel prior to the service on Friday.
The graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Steve Franklin, Charles E. Reid, Ryan Weaver, Tony Wooldridge, Dudley Wilson and Jason Wilson. Honorary pallbearers will be Kenneth Start, Willard Loveless and her friends and family of Blue Springs Church. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 AM on Saturday.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Blue Springs Christian Church, 107 Rominger Road, Elizabethton, TN 37643 or to the American Heart Association, 3101 Brown Mill Road, #6 PMB 321, Johnson City, TN 37604 in honor of Ella.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Hillview Health Center of Elizabethton and especially David Whaley and Dr. Michelle Davenport for their exceptional care and love shown to Mrs. Buckles and her family.
Words of comfort can be sent to the family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423) 542-2232 is honored to serve the family of Ella Pauline Buckles.