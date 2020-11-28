Ella Mae Hampton, age 87, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center with her loving husband of 72 years, Berkley Kent Hampton, by her side.
Ella Mae was born on November 21, 1933 in Williamson County, Illinois to the late Orpha and Vivian Taylor Phillips.
In addition to her parents she was proceeded in passing by her brother, Orpha LaVern and wife Reba Loucinda Phillips; sister, Lois Aliene Hundley Dollar Walker Phillips; brother, Floyd Raymond Phillips; sons, Michael Kent Hampton and Stephen Daniel Hampton.
Those left to cherish her memory, include her loving husband; brother, John Donald Phillips and wife, Sheila; son, Donald Richard Hampton; sister-in-law, Gail Levon Phillips; daughter-in-law, Delores Hampton; grandchildren, Ramiro Jr., Michelle and husband, Ernie; great-grandchildren, Mathew (Sgt. U.S. Army), Tatana, Alicia, and Tristan.
A graveside service will be held to honor the life of Ella Mae Hampton on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Monte Vista Memorial Park at 2:00 PM. Pallbearers will be provided by the Marine Corps Reserve, Johnson City, TN.
For those you love hold them closer with compassion and thankfulness.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Hampton Family.