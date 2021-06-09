ELIZABETHTON - Ella Louise Whitehead Stevens, 74, Elizabethton, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born January 16, 1947 in Hampton to the late Raymond & Ella Greene Whitehead. Louise was a 1965 graduate of Hampton High School and attended Elizabethton Business College. She was retired Payroll Clerk at Summers-Taylor Inc. She was of the Free Will Baptist Faith.
Survivors include her husband of 49 years: Dennis Stevens. Two Sisters: Judy Blythe, Elizabethton and Carmen Greene of South Carolina. Two God Children: Eric Lian and Iris Lian both of Texas. Two special nephews: Larry Moreland and Morgan Stevens, One special niece: Helen Stevens. Special great niece and nephew Olivia Grace Moreland and Evan Wayne Moreland. Her special cousins: Glen Creasey, Vernon Clemons and Delores Boling. He special friends: Leisha Coggins, Juanita S. Miller and Charlie & Christina Lian. Several brothers and sisters-in-law. A special great niece and nephew: Olivia Grace Moreland and Evan Wayne Moreland.
Per her request a private graveside service was held at Roselawn Cemetery at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021 with Rev. Randy Johnson officiating. Music was provided by Joel Crisp. Active Pallbearers were: Larry Moreland, Eric Lian, Rodney Hill, Allen Tolley, Morgan Stevens and Caleb Kribes. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the staff of the 2200 Wing, Johnson City Medical Center, Dr. Stan Hodges, Dr. Jeff Farrow, Dr. Amanda Vanlandingham and Dr. Angela Merrifield. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in memory of her to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605-4255. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
