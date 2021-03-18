ELIZABETHTON - Elizabeth S. Robey, age 88, of Elizabethton, Tennessee passed into the arms of her Lord on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Elizabeth was born in England to the late George and Christine Goadsby. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Michael Townsend.
Elizabeth was a homemaker and was of the Christian faith.
Those left to cherish Elizabeth’s memory include her husband of 68 years, Cyril Robey, of the home; and three children, Rodney Robey (Fran), Tim Robey (Karen) and Donna Townsend, all of Elizabethton.
Elizabeth’s wishes were to be cremated and no services are currently planned.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to the Carter County Animal Shelter, 135 Sycamore Shoals Drive, Elizabethton, TN 37643 in Elizabeth’s memory.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of Ivy Hall Nursing Home for the excellent care given to Elizabeth during her illness.
