Elizabeth M. Wells, age 97, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the Princeton Transitional Care and Assisted Living Facility in Johnson City, TN.
A committal service will be conducted for Mrs. Wells at 11:00 AM on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Pastor Jodie Ihfe officiatingThose attending services for Mrs. Wells are asked to wear an appropriate facial covering and to adhere to social distancing practices, per current public health and safety recommendation.
Full obituary can be found and memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the family. (423) 282-1521