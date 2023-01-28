ELIZABETHTON - Elizabeth Lou Calloway, age 76, of Elizabethton, TN went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, January 26, 2023. She was the daughter of the late Bill Whittington and Alouise Carpenter Whittington. Elizabeth was a member of Watauga Point Methodist Church for over 40 years. She was the best mother and grandmother anyone could ask for. She loved her family, husband and her God more than anything. Elizabeth was a very social person who loved to travel, bicycle and spend time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by her husband, Dallas “Butch” Calloway; brother, David Whittington; sister, Martha Taylor and brother, Steve Whittington.

