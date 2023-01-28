ELIZABETHTON - Elizabeth Lou Calloway, age 76, of Elizabethton, TN went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, January 26, 2023. She was the daughter of the late Bill Whittington and Alouise Carpenter Whittington. Elizabeth was a member of Watauga Point Methodist Church for over 40 years. She was the best mother and grandmother anyone could ask for. She loved her family, husband and her God more than anything. Elizabeth was a very social person who loved to travel, bicycle and spend time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by her husband, Dallas “Butch” Calloway; brother, David Whittington; sister, Martha Taylor and brother, Steve Whittington.
Those left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Kristy Wagner (Trafton), of Knoxville and Jennie Barber (Tim), of Lafollette; five grandchildren, Hunter Wagner, Chloe Wagner, Jack Bean, Mille Bean and Molly Bean; two brothers, Stanley Whittington (Mosella) and Charles Whittington; sister-in-law, Jean Whittington and several nieces and nephews also survive.
A service to celebrate the life of Elizabeth will be held at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, January 31, 2023 in the Sunset Chapel of Hathaway-Percy Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Berry officiating. The family will receive friends between the hours of 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM prior to the service on Tuesday.
The graveside service and committal will follow in the Happy Valley Memorial Park, Johnson City. Pallbearers will be selected by family and friends.
Online condolences may be shared with the family and viewed on our website at www.hathawaypercy.com. Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services are honored to serve the Calloway family. Office: 423-543-5544