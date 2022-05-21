August 11, 1927 – May 14, 2022
MORGANTON, NC – Elizabeth “Lib” Adeline Stroupe Whisnant, 94 of Morganton, NC passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022. Born in Burke County, NC on August 11, 1927, she was the daughter of the late William and Matilda Stroupe. Lib was a lifelong member of Zion Baptist Church. Mrs. Whisnant was a graduate of Morganton High School and worked at Harris Teeter Supermarket. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who liked to cook and bake cakes for people.
Lib is survived by her daughter, Linda Whisnant Flack, grandchildren, Jana Steward (Matt) and Rusty Flack (Gina); great-grandchildren CJ Wells, Nicholas Flack, Zach Steward, Emma Flack, Haley Bishop, and Addison Evans; sisters Amy Kincaid and Edith Barrier.
In addition to her parents, Lib was preceded in death by her husband, James Whisnant; and sisters Mabel Stamey and Virgina Vance.
The family will receive friends from 11 am to 12 pm Monday, May 23, 2022 at Zion Baptist Church. The funeral will be held at noon in the church with Rev. Keith Rose officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Sossoman Funeral Home