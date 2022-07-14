ELIZABETHTON - Kay M. Edens, 76, of Elizabethton, TN passed away on July 12 at Ivy Hall Nursing Home following an extended illness.
Mrs. Edens was a native of Carter County and the daughter of the late Elbert and Blanche Hyder Meredith and Lucille Meredith who graciously stepped in to help raise Kay after her mother died. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband Harold D. Edens and a brother and sister-in-law Willie G. and Patsy Meredith.
Mrs. Edens is survived by a son, Mark Edens (Anna), a daughter, Beth Tester (Larry), and the greatest joy of her life- her granddaughter, Eden Tester. She is also survived by two sisters-in-law: Jean White and Nancy Alsup, a special niece, Carolyn Dawson, and a special nephew who called weekly, John Meredith. She also leaves behind special friends Gilda Reed, Judy Scalf, Pam Slayton, and Georgia Jaynes.
Mrs. Edens was a lifelong member of Oak Grove Christian Church and the Maggie Kyte Ladies’ Circle.
Kay was a 1964 graduate of Happy Valley High School and a 1966 graduate of Steed College. She retired from the VA Medical Center as a Medical Record Technician.
Kay was also a homemaker who enjoyed traveling, camping, cooking, shopping, canning, and freezing. She also enjoyed college football and basketball; especially the TN Vols teams. She also enjoyed being outdoors, nature, and the beauty of God’s creation.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Burleson, Jeff Chambers, Billy Jaynes, Chris Hughes, Luther McKeehan, Larry Tester.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kirk Hayes, Teddy Reed, Brad Jaynes, Phil Coleman, Tommy Little, Jeff Holt, John Meredith, Terry Meredith, David Meredith, Dylan Garrett, Bryce Garrett, David Slonaker, the men of Oak Grove Christian Church, and the staff of Ivy Hall Nursing Home.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to the staff of Ivy Hall Nursing Home for their loving care and also to the staff of Amedysis Hospice.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 17, 2022 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Mr. Jeff Curtis Minister and chaplain Chris Hughes officiating. Interment will follow in Happy Valley Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at Memorial Funeral Chapel on Sunday, July 17th from 1-2 p.m in the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Those who prefer, can make a donation in Mrs. Edens’s name to Oak Grove Christian Church, 436 Jim Elliott Rd. Elizabethton, TN 37643.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Edens Family.