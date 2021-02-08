JONESBOROUGH - Elizabeth Juanita Kirk Holden, Jonesborough, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, went home to be with her Lord and her husband of 70 years on February 6, 2021.
Mrs. Holden was born on June 26, 1933 to the late William Granville and Mattie Fowler Kirk. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Delmar Holden, June 20, 2019, two brothers, two sisters and her parents.
Juanita was a stay-at-home mother and helped manage her husband’s general contracting business. She loved all animals and her current two babies, Lily and Peanut. Her other passion was working in the garden, especially with her grandson, Daniel. She loved flowers and her beautiful yard showed her love in the spring and summer. Everyone was her friend, and her kindness was known to all who knew her.
Juanita was of the Christian faith and loved her Lord. She loved reading stories how the Lord blessed others, but little did she known what a blessing she was to others.
Survivors include two daughters, Cherrie Cloyd and Vicki Ward; three grandchildren, Melissa Cloyd, Nicholas Ward (Robyn), and Daniel Cloyd; one great grandson, Oliver Ward; two special nieces who were like daughters, Shirley Lewis Leonard and Angel Kirk Waddoups (Matt).
Memorial donations may be made to the Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter, in memory of Juanita Holden. 3411 N Roan, Johnson City, TN, or Jonesborough United Methodist Church Choir, P.O. Box 115, Jonesborough, TN 37659.
There will be a private family graveside service at Monte Vista Burial Park with Pastor Mark Huffine, a family lifetime friend, officiating.
