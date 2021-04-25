GRAY - On Friday, April 23, 2021, Elizabeth “Jeanie” Rogers Fitzgerald, 65, went home to be with the Lord. Born in Elizabethton, TN to Frankie Whitaker and the late Ruth Rogers, she has lived in Gray, TN since 1980.
In addition to her father, Jeanie is survived by her sons, Nathan Rogers, Jamie Rogers and Shawn Fitzgerald; her sisters, Deborah Webb and husband Stanley, Sandra Honeycutt and husband Ronnie; her brother, Robert Bill Rogers and wife Ronnie; a grandson, Austin Rogers; and an aunt Sandra Range and husband Jerry.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years Tommy E. Fitzgerald and a sister Mary Presnell and husband Ray.
Jeanie was a 1974 graduate of Elizabethton High School. She enjoyed cooking and crafts. She was of the Baptist faith.
Services for Mrs. Fitzgerald will be held at Snyder’s Memorial Gardens, funeral home, on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Receiving of friends will be from 5-7 PM, the funeral service will begin at 7:00 PM. Bo Castel will be officiating the services. The graveside service will be 11 am Wednesday, April 26, 2021 at Washington County Memory Gardens.
Condolences can be sent to Jeanie’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com
Snyder’s Memorial Gardens is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Elizabeth “Jeanie” Rogers Fitzgerald.