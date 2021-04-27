ELIZABETHTON - Elizabeth Hammitt Kemp, age 82, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Life Care of Elizabethton. Elizabeth was born in Washington County to the late Quincey Taylor Hammitt “Jack” and Eva Stella Johns Hammitt. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband John Watson Kemp, Jr.
Elizabeth enjoyed reading, word searches and watching soap operas.
Those left to cherish her memories include her sons, Gary Kemp and wife Jill of Elizabethton and Johnny Kemp and wife Joyce of Bristol, VA; five grandchildren, Kevin Kemp, Kurt Kemp (Cara), Destiny Kemp, Johnna Russell, and Dalton Massey; several great grandchildren; brother, Jack Wayne Hammitt (Kat) of South Carolina; sisters, Ruby Dean Rasnick of North Carolina and Susan June Rasnick (Steve) of Florida. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A service to celebrate the life of Elizabeth Kemp will be conducted 6:00 PM on Friday, April 30, 2021 in the Chapel of Peace, Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Mr. Richard Thomason, Minister officiating. Music will be provided by Mrs. Kathy Thomason. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 6:00 PM prior to the funeral service on Friday. Those wishing to view the livestream may visit www.tetrickfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary. Under her obituary you will find a link to the One Room Livestream. Simply click on the link, and you will be directed to the service.
The graveside service will held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Pearl Bowers Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Everyone will meet at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton at 9:15 am on Saturday to go in procession to the cemetery.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to Amedysis Hospice staff for the love and care given to Elizabeth during her illness.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com