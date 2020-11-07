ELIZABETHTON - Elizabeth Christine Parlier Tucker, 78, Elizabethton, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at her residence. A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late Arthur & Gladys Marie Gobble Parlier. She was a graduate of Elizabethton High School. Elizabeth retired from East Tennessee Undergarment Factory. She was a member of Hampton Eastern Star. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband David F. Tucker who passed away July 12, 2020 and a sister, Betty Carr. She was a member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church.
Survivors include a brother and his wife: Robert & Esther Gobble and their son: Robert. Several nieces & nephews.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Pastor Kinley Knight officiating. Burial will follow the service. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday will be: Larry Gobble, Sam LaPorte, Kenny Davidson, John D. Snyder, Michael Britt and Robert Gobble. Honorary Pallbearers will be her Boating friends at Watauga Lake. Friends may register their presence at the funeral home from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10:20 a.m. Tueday to go in procession to the cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mrs Tucker to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 3 International Drive, Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Tucker family