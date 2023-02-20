GRAY - Elizabeth (Betty) Webb Davidson 77 of Gray, TN passed away on Saturday, February 18 following an extended illness.
Betty graduated from Holston High School. She attended cosmetology school after graduation. She was a skilled hairdresser but chose to become a homemaker for a brief period. Betty spent the majority of her career as a receptionist and customer service agent for various businesses in Hickory, NC. In retirement she eagerly returned to her hometown.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thurman Webb and Lorena Honeycutt Webb, and Aunt Gerrell Honeycutt Lequieu (Richard).
She is survived by a loving daughter, Melissa Davidson Hencherick (Philip), of Cumming, GA; a granddaughter, Anna Hencherick, and a grandson William Hencherick and Aunt Roma Honeycutt Gray (Stanley) of Kingsport, and also many cousins.
The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at Signature Healthcare of Elizabethton Rehab and Wellness Center for their dedication and kindness to Ms. Davidson.
A Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 23, 2023 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Tetrick Funeral Home at 211 North Riverside Dr. in Elizabethton, TN.
A private Celebration of Life will be held by the family.
Memories and condolences may be shared via tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton is honored to service the family of Elizabeth (Betty) Webb Davidson.