GRAY - Elizabeth (Betty) Webb Davidson 77 of Gray, TN passed away on Saturday, February 18 following an extended illness.

Betty graduated from Holston High School. She attended cosmetology school after graduation. She was a skilled hairdresser but chose to become a homemaker for a brief period. Betty spent the majority of her career as a receptionist and customer service agent for various businesses in Hickory, NC. In retirement she eagerly returned to her hometown.

