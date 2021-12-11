JOHNSON CITY - Elizabeth “Betty” Lyle, 84, of Johnson City died on Sunday, December 5th, 2021 surrounded by her family. She was a native of Asheville, NC, daughter of the late Aaron Grayson and Lucile Bailey Dawson.
She was a retired instructor of mathematics at ETSU for many years. She was a former member of the First Presbyterian Church and Westminster Presbyterian Church and attended Kingsmill Chapel in Williamsburg, VA.
Graduate of Science Hill High School and East Tennessee State University. Graduate studies at ETSU, University of Tennessee and New Mexico State University.
Betty was an expert swimmer, her specialties in math were statistics and calculus, she was a NSF award winner, loved spending time with her grandchildren, a former Sunday School teacher, and she provided for her family working at New Mexico State University and ETSU, loved classical music and mostly she was modest.
In addition to her parents, her husband of 64 years Benjamin Franklin Lyle, Jr. preceded her in death earlier this year (he frequently told his children that they were “eternally bound”). Also preceding her were two sisters May and Virginia and a brother, Aaron Grayson.
Those left to cherish her memory are: three daughters and two sons-in-law, Amy Lyle, Karen and Mark Ulferts and Audrey and Tony Jones; sister-in-law, Loretta Lyle; five grandchildren, Rachel, Jared and Abigail Gershman, Katelyn Evans and Bailey Heyman; great grandson, Paxton Evans; several nieces and nephews.
The family had a private service and Betty is to be cremated and is to be inurned with the love of her life, Ben and later interred together.
The family wishes to express thanks for the wonderful care provided by Amedisys Hospice of Elizabethton.
Memorials may be made to Amedisys Hospice, 1500 Elk Avenue, Ste. 201, Elizabethton, TN 37643 or Niswonger Children’s Hospital, 400 N State of Franklin, Johnson City, TN 37604.
Memories and condolences may be shared via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Lyle family. (423) 282-1521