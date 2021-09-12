ERWIN - Elizabeth Ann Hicks, age 70, of Erwin, passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Unicoi County Hospital. A native of Welch, WV, Elizabeth was a daughter of the late Roy and Elizabeth Betty Howell. Mrs. Hicks retired from NFS after 33 years as a benefits specialist. She was an avid reader.
Elizabeth Ann Hicks has left behind to cherish her memory: Husband of 44 years: James “Jim” Harry Hicks; Daughter: Elizabeth “Beth” Haleyda (B.R.) Cloyd; Granddaughter: Elizabeth Paige Rosenbaum.
The family will attend a private service at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Unicoi County Animal Shelter, 185 N Industrial Dr, Erwin, TN 37650 or to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin