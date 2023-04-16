Elizabeth Ann Fritz, daughter of Mary Ann Clark, and Rick and Linda Bearfield; granddaughter of Helen Conger, sister of Chris Clark, Jessica Lowe Leu (David), Catherine Bearfield Bennett, Miranda Jeanne Caldwell (Shane), Derrick Richard Lowe (Sarah), Brett Alan Bearfield (Lauren), Cieria Renee Poland, and Dazia Charbree Poland; daughter-in-law of Dorothie Fritz, sister-in-law to Oliver Fritz (Janhavi) and Michelle Fritz; departed this world to be in the arms of the Lord on March 31st, 2023.
Elizabeth was born on October 10th, 1984, in Johnson City, TN. She is survived by her daughters Samantha Ann Fritz, Julia Margaret Fritz and husband LTC Michael J. Fritz (Army). Elizabeth is also surrounded in love by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Elizabeth attended University High from first through twelfth grade, excelling in both academics and athletics. Elizabeth earned many academic honors and competed in several sports including soccer, basketball, track, and cross country. Elizabeth attended Clemson University and continued her pattern of academic excellence earning a bachelor’s and master’s degree in accounting, ultimately becoming a certified public accountant (CPA). In addition to her athletic and academic accomplishments, Elizabeth was a servant of the Lord, an active church member at Jonesborough United Methodist Church and many other communities of faith. Elizabeth married Lieutenant Colonel Michael J. Fritz on June 19th, 2010, and as an Army family, moved five times and lived in four different states. While stationed in New York, the family welcomed daughters Samantha Ann Fritz (7) and Julia Margaret Fritz (5).
Elizabeth’s service to others, magnetic personality, and sense of humor attracted lifelong friends and relationships. Elizabeth enjoyed extraordinary adventures, studying abroad in Mexico, joining Clemson’s sky diving team, and the service of the Army. While all these journeys shaped Elizabeth’s life, she would most certainly say that her biggest achievement was being a mother to Samantha and Julia, who are unquestionably mini-‘Miss E’s’. Samantha and Julia light up the world sharing Elizabeth’s empathy, compassion, love of family, hard work, and warm smile. To know Elizabeth was to know love.
For the many trials life offered, Elizabeth met them with kindness, being as gentle as you can be in life. Her daughters will always find a constant and comfort in her love, may she rest in peace and attain everlasting love in the kingdom of heaven.
The family will have a visitation at Jonesborough United Methodist Church (211 W. Main St, Jonesborough, TN) on April 21st from 3:00pm-8:00pm, a service at Jonesborough United Methodist Church on April 22nd at 12:00pm, and a picnic at Rotary Park (1001 N. Broadway St, Johnson City, TN) beginning at 4:00pm. The family encourages those planning to attend to wear colors that celebrate Elizabeth’s life, including orange and purple to reflect Elizabeth passion for the University of Clemson.