Elizabeth Ann Fritz, daughter of Mary Ann Clark, and Rick and Linda Bearfield; granddaughter of Helen Conger, sister of Chris Clark, Jessica Lowe Leu (David), Catherine Bearfield Bennett, Miranda Jeanne Caldwell (Shane), Derrick Richard Lowe (Sarah), Brett Alan Bearfield (Lauren), Cieria Renee Poland, and Dazia Charbree Poland; daughter-in-law of Dorothie Fritz, sister-in-law to Oliver Fritz (Janhavi) and Michelle Fritz; departed this world to be in the arms of the Lord on March 31st, 2023.

Elizabeth was born on October 10th, 1984, in Johnson City, TN. She is survived by her daughters Samantha Ann Fritz, Julia Margaret Fritz and husband LTC Michael J. Fritz (Army). Elizabeth is also surrounded in love by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

