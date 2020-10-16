Alabaster, AL - Elizabeth Ann Casey, 59, Alabaster, Alabama, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in the Shelby Medical Center. She was born November 19, 1960 in Akron, Ohio. Elizabeth was a graduate of North High School in Akron, Ohio. She had lived in Alabama for 23 years. She was preceded in death by her father: Richard Joe Casey, February 26, 2020.
Survivors include her husband: Brian Kenneth Richardson. Her Mother: Eulee Clark Casey. Two Brothers: Charles E. (Dorothy) Casey and James R. (Robin) Casey, in-laws Al and Gayle Richardson, Linda and Richard Stump, Ian David Richardson, and Karen and Stefan Krieger. Her nieces & nephews: Joseph, Jodi, Mallory, Kylee, Michael, Ian, Kristen, Kelli, Andrew, Jason, Josh and Jake.
A Service to Celebrate the life of Elizabeth Casey will be conducted at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Shane Whittemore officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Memorial Funeral Chapel, 212 N. Main Street, Elizabethton is serving the Casey family