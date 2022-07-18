John 11:25 Jesus said unto her, I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in me,
Though He were dead, yet shall he live: 11: 26 And whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die. Believest thou this?
JOHNSON CITY - Elizabeth Ann (Beth) Brown Feathers, 53, Johnson City, passed away Sunday, July 17th after a brief illness at home.
Beth was a Native of Washington County, and the daughter of Late Benjamin Roy Brown and Judy Ann
Wexler Brown and granddaughter of Robert Bob Brown, Marie Brown, Hal Wexler and Gladys Wexler.
She is survived by her husband James Feathers, Jr, and her son James Robert Feathers and stepdaughter, Sandra Salts. Her grandchildren Elizah Saylar, Melody Feathers, Fabin Salts, Chase Salts, Chase Salts and Hayden Salts. She is also survived by brothers, Scott Brown (Kim), Greg Brown (Betty), Porter Brown (Becky) and a sister Angie King (Charles), Brother In-law Jeff Feathers, Elmer Rush (Jackie), several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Amedisys, Hospice Health, Steven, Jerry, Maggie and Charity for all you did for Beth and the family.
Beth donated her body to Quillen College of Medicine, and Dillow Taylor will assist in the preparation.
The family will have a Celebration of Life Thursday, July 21, 2022, 4:00 p.m. at Berea Free Will Baptist Church 2415 Sinking Creek Rd, Johnson City Tn. All are welcome to attend and pay their respects to the family, a meal will be provided by the Church. Friends can also visit the family at the home.