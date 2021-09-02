HENDERSONVILLE, NC – Elisa Maria Vanoeteren Chaput, 96, passed away Thursday, September 02, 2021 at The Laurels of Hendersonville.
Mrs. Chaput was born in Mortsel, Belgium to the late Hubert Louis Vanoeteren and Maria Elisabeth Linden Vanoeteren.
Elisa was a devout Catholic and was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Johnson City, TN. She had formerly resided in the Lemon Tree Community for 22 years before moving to Hendersonville, NC to be with her daughter.
She is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline Pike; a grandson, Jeremy Pike; a great grandson, Darren Pike and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Johnson City, TN at a date and time yet to be determined.
