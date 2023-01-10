(May 23,1990-January 3, 2023)
Elijah Taylor Berry, 32, took his unexpected final bow on January 3rd, 2023. He was truly a cherished friend, son, grandson, and brother. Those who knew him have rarely met anyone quite the same.
Elijah Taylor Berry, 32, took his unexpected final bow on January 3rd, 2023. He was truly a cherished friend, son, grandson, and brother. Those who knew him have rarely met anyone quite the same.
Elijah, a Jonesborough native, was the son of Jeffrey and Kathryn Berry. Elijah’s heart was in acting & film before he could even take the stage, with childhood idols like Buster Keaton, Charlie Chaplin, and Vincent Price. Like his parents before him, Eli performed countless roles at regional theaters like the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre, the Johnson City Community Theatre, as well as the City Youth Ballet. Elijah had a gift for creating an audience out of thin air, performing everywhere from living rooms to lyric opera theaters. As he grew to entertain endless audiences, he grew to educate— hosting silent film screenings and open discussions at regional theaters and universities, as well as teaching children’s acting courses with California’s Palo Alto Children’s Theatre. Elijah’s passions, from film to family, were clear to anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him, learning from him, and loving him—from day one until the end.
Elijah was preceded in death by his father, Jeffrey Alan Berry; his mother Kathryn Elayne Moore; his grandfather, Albert Murray Berry. He is survived by his grandmother, Margaret Anne Berry; his great-aunt, Joyce Potter; his sister, Marlee Irene Berry.
A celebration of Elijah’s life will be held at the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre on Thursday, January 12, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. and the service following at noon. All friends and fans of Eli are welcome and encouraged to honor his beautiful memory.
We encourage anyone who wants to support the family to donate to Everytown for Gun Safety in order to help prevent and educate on gun violence in America.
Condolences may be sent to the Berry family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Jonesborough, TN
